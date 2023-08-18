ADD6912BL/90
Crisp-tasting water guaranteed, ambient & hot & co
This water dispenser is super suitable for young people and smaller households who chase for easy but exquisite life. Apart from its retro and delicate design, it also gives you crisp-tasting water guranteed by SGS great taste test!
Countertop
Reverse osmosis filtration
Ambient, hot and cold
5.3L tap water tank
Harnessing the power of nature, the biomimetic reverse osmosis membrane incorporates aquaporin proteins to replicate natures own water filtration process and filters water faster and better than ever before. The filtration system can effectively remove 110 kinds of harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron*, providing you and your family with clean and fresh-tasting water.
The activated carbon post-filter (ADD547) is made of natural coconut shell, which has an iodine value as high as 1200 and refined pores down to 1 micron. Such high quality guarantees a crisp and pure taste. Examined and recognised by SGS water sommeliers!
Purified water is chilled in a dedicated cold-water chamber thanks to thermoelectric "Peltier" cooling technology. Water is chilled by absorbing heat from the water on the cold side of the Peltier device and dissipating this heat on the other side. It can chill 1.0L purified water in less than one hour (25°C down to 6°C). Easily dispense refreshing, purified and chilled water via a touch at the screen.
Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.