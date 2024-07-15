ADD6922CG/97
RO, hot, cold, and ice-making all in one!
The all-round dispenser integrates RO purification, heating, cooling, and ice-making in one. You can enjoy a bucket of pure-tasting ice, and purified water with minerals from 5°C to 100°C on demand.
Countertop
Reverse osmosis filtration
Ambient, hot, chilled
6L tap water tank
Ice-making
Harnessing the power of nature, the biomimetic reverse osmosis membrane incorporates aquaporin proteins to replicate nature’s own water filtration process and filters water faster and better than ever before. The filtration system can effectively remove 110 kinds of harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron*, providing you and your family with clean and fresh-tasting water.
Mineralization technology enhances purified water with beneficial minerals such as Ca, and Mg, refining the water taste.
The built-in UV-C LED disinfection activates automatically every hour and inhibits bacteria growth in the cooling water tank by up to 99.9%**.
Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.
Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions.