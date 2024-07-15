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PhilipsWater dispenser

ADD6922CG/97

RO, hot, cold, and ice-making all in one!

The all-round dispenser integrates RO purification, heating, cooling, and ice-making in one. You can enjoy a bucket of pure-tasting ice, and purified water with minerals from 5°C to 100°C on demand.

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RO, hot, cold, and ice-making all in one!

  • Countertop

  • Reverse osmosis filtration

  • Ambient, hot, chilled

  • 6L tap water tank

  • Ice-making

Aquaporin Inside technology filters water better than before

Harnessing the power of nature, the biomimetic reverse osmosis membrane incorporates aquaporin proteins to replicate nature’s own water filtration process and filters water faster and better than ever before. The filtration system can effectively remove 110 kinds of harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron*, providing you and your family with clean and fresh-tasting water.

Adds minerals back into the water to enhance the taste

Mineralization technology enhances purified water with beneficial minerals such as Ca, and Mg, refining the water taste.

Static UV disinfection inhibits bacteria growth

The built-in UV-C LED disinfection activates automatically every hour and inhibits bacteria growth in the cooling water tank by up to 99.9%**.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.

  2. Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions.