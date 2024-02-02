ADD8906/97
Cleaner and more refreshed skin
By harnessing the power of nature, the BubbleClean technology divides air into micro-nano size bubbles and mixes them with the water efficiently, creating milky-white micro-bubble water, which penetrates and deep cleanses the skin pores.
Countertop
Rechargeable battery
With the BubbleClean technology, air is divided into micro-nano size bubbles and mix with the water, so that every liter of water is enriched with millions of ultra-fine bubbles as tiny as 200 m*. The milky-white micro-bubble water penetrates the skin pores, and absorbs dirt, oil, and impurities, providing a deep cleansing performance.
Harness the power of nature by combing water with air. No chemicals were added.
304 stainless steel mesh effectively reduces particles and impurities from the tap water.
Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions.
Based on 2 minutes per day.