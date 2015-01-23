Discontinued
AE3000/00
Radio on the go
Enjoy good quality sound wherever you go with a pocket-size Philips FM/MW portable radio. Easy to use digital tuning and 3 one-touch presets plus an extra detachable antenna for strong reception.
FM/MW, Digital tuning
Built-in speaker
Headphone jack
Battery operated
A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.
A fine tuning knob for FM/MW stations lets you find the best possible reception for each frequency.
In normal radio with speaker and headphone output, sound will switch to the built-in speaker automatically if the headphones are unplugged. This may cause a sudden loud sound from the speaker. With this selector, this problem can be solved by switching the output source to headphones.