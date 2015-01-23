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Discontinued

Portable Radio

AE3000/00

Radio on the go

Enjoy good quality sound wherever you go with a pocket-size Philips FM/MW portable radio. Easy to use digital tuning and 3 one-touch presets plus an extra detachable antenna for strong reception.

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with digital display

Radio on the go

  • FM/MW, Digital tuning

  • Built-in speaker

  • Headphone jack

  • Battery operated

Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

Separate fine tuning control knob

Separate fine tuning control knob

A fine tuning knob for FM/MW stations lets you find the best possible reception for each frequency.

Speaker or headphone selection switch

Speaker or headphone selection switch

In normal radio with speaker and headphone output, sound will switch to the built-in speaker automatically if the headphones are unplugged. This may cause a sudden loud sound from the speaker. With this selector, this problem can be solved by switching the output source to headphones.

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