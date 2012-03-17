Game mode for fun way to learn to read time

Put fun into learning with this talking clock. Hit the “Game” button and the clock goes into game mode. It starts to display a random time in analog or digital format, and waits for your child to adjust the time to match what’s displayed, and to press the “Tell Time” button when he is done. If the answer is correct, the clock will applaud; if not, the clock will give out comical sounds and encourage another try. Game mode helps children learn to read time in both analog and digital formats, and in different languages. Accelerate your child’s learning and infuse fun into his education today.