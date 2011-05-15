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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJ3500/05

Big display clock radio

Make mornings brighter with a big LED time display. This clock sets the time automatically when it is plugged in, and has a backup battery to ensure the alarm sounds even without power. Choose to wake up to a buzzer or to a radio station.

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Big display clock radio

  • Big display

  • FM/MW, Analogue tuning

  • Dual alarm

  • Time & alarm backup

Big display for easy viewing

The large display enables easy readability of the content on the screen. Now you can read the time and alarm easily, even from a distance. It is ideal for the elderly or the visually restricted.

Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

MW / FM tuner

MW / FM tuner

Technical Specifications

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