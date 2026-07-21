Home audio
All series
Digital tuning clock radio
Discontinued
Support
AJ5000/12
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Localized commercial leaflet - English
User manual - English
All (3)
Will my Philips radio keep the settings if the power drops?
How to clean my Philips device?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you