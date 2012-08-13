Discontinued
AJ5300D/98
Wake up to your favorite tunes
Rise and shine to this Philips Clock radio. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4W RMS power output delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock any iPod or iPhone, even while it is in its case.
with 30-pin connector
for iPod/iPhone
FM, dual alarm
4W
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.