Discontinued
AJ5305D/12
Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone
Start your day with Philips clock radio & docking station. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4WRMS power delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock iPod/iPhone, even while it is in its case.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
FM, dual alarm
4W
There's no better way to wake up or listen to the radio than with the free Philips HomeStudio app. Simply download the app from the Apple App Store to enjoy a host of exciting features. Advanced alarm set up, for example, gives you greater flexibility in alarm settings - including alarm volume, duration, date and sound. You also get better user interface when you listen to the radio, with easy-to-use station preset functions.
RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.