Discontinued
AJ7040D/12
Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone
Start each day right with your favorite music from iPod/iPhone. Built-in with Bass Reflex speakers, this sleek docking system delivers rich, deep bass and powerful sound . If you prefer, wake up to the radio or a buzzer with its dual alarm.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
With the Philips all-in-one remote control, you can now navigate both your Philips music system and your iPod/iPhone through hundreds of songs easily with the one simple press of the remote control. Displaying information listed according to playlist, album, artist, genre or track, the navigation offers speedy yet simple through hundreds of files. It allows one handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.