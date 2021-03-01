Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifier keeps homes healthy and comfy. It heats you in winter and cools you in summer, continually cleaning the air – removing 99.95% of particles as small as the smallest known virus with its HEPA filtration system.
Up to 165 m³/h CADR *: purifies rooms up to 20 m² **
The purification function is suitable for a room size of up to 20 m² **. Optimum 360° airflow intake design and high ultra-fine particle filtering efficiency drive purification performance of up to 165 m³/hr of Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) *. It can effectively clean the air of a 20 m² room in 17.5 minutes.
Filters 99.95% of particles as small as 0.003 microns
3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter captures 99.95% of particles as small as 0.003 microns, smaller than smallest known virus***, removing bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander, dust mites, mold spores, odors, gases, aerosols and other pollutants.
Air quality sensor, temperature and filter status
Air quality sensor detects particles in the air smaller than 2.5 µm and displays it in real- time with both numerical and color-coded feedback. The color bar provides a visual indication of the indoor air high quality, ranging from blue (good), purple (fair), pink (poor) to red (very poor). The real-time display also shows indoor temperature and filter change alert.
Cools you with clean, refreshing air
Delivers a gentle stream of fresh air, ideal for making rooms experiencing warmer temperatures more comfortable. The fan mode only blows out purified air, ensuring you breathe and enjoy clean and refreshing air at home.
Warms you with pure, cozy warm air
Ceramic technology heats up the air in just 3 seconds to deal with cooler environments quickly. The heater mode only blows out purified air, letting you breathe and enjoy clean and cozy air at home.
Adjustable 350° oscillation reaches everywhere you need
Adjustable 350° oscillation enables to circulate the air as you need it across the room.
3-speed settings for purifying heater and fan modes
Choose from 3-speed fan levels: 7.5 W, 15 W and 25 W or 3-speed heat levels: 1250 W, 1500 W and 2200 W. It always delivers purified air in any setting, so you enjoy and breathe pure and clean air.
3-level setting for lights display, including sleep mode
3-level setting for lights display. Fully lit option displays a light ring to indicate heater or fan mode and the air quality sensor. Partially lit option shows only the air quality sensor. Sleep mode option turns off all the lights on the device.
Bladeless design for added safety
Bladeless design produces a constant stream of purified air with no exposed fast-spinning blades, providing added safety.
Easy operation with magnetic remote controller
Magnetic remote control provides simple operation and returns easily to the dock in the device.
* Calculated according to JEM1467-2015 standard using the CADR result.
If you buy a product where this info is not updated on the box yet, rest assured that the product performs at the higher specification mentioned online.
* 42 m² room size is calculated according to NRCC-5401, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
* * Tested in 2020 by IUTA in accordance with DIN71460-1 using NaCl aerosol.
* * * From the air that passes through the filter, Microbial Reduction Rate Test at Airmid Health group Ltd., result after 40 minutes, with appliance in max mode, in a 28.5 m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A (H1N1).
* * * An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family (US Environmental Protection Agency).
* * * * From the air that passes through the filter, tested by a third party lab in 30 m³ chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus Albus 8032 as testing bacteria).
* * * * * Recommended lifetime is a theoretical calculation based on an average outdoor airborne particle level of 35 µg/m³, purifier running at the lowest speed level in a 39 m² room for 16 hours per day.