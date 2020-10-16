AUT3234/97
Extra compact size
Philips under-the-sink water filtration system AUT3234 comes with 4-stage ultrafiltration, which effectively reduces particles, heavy metals, VOCs, pesticides, bacteria, and pollutants down to 0.1 micron while retaining beneficial minerals.
Ultrafiltration
2L/min
No power required
The purifier works without power, so clean water is always available whenever you turn on the tap.
Horizontal placement and QuickTwist design for easy filter replacement; no on-site customer service required.
Crisp and pure tasting water starts with Philips new 4-stage ultrafiltration system. It filters out pollutants down to 0.01 micron including up to 99.999% of bacteria* while retaining beneficial minerals. It also reduces heavy metals, VOCs, pesticides, turbidity, microplastics, and improves the taste of water.
Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.
Based on 2 liters/min water flow and a glass of 250ml water.
Assuming 10-liter water consumption per day. Actual filter lifetime depends on the daily usage and local tap water quality.