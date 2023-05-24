AUT6036/90
Cool and hot purified water, enjoy anytime
Deep reverse osmosis filtration down to 0.0001 micron,effectively reduces up to 110 kinds of harmful substances.Up to 1.35L/min fast hot water flow
Reverse osmosis filtration
600 GPD membrane
Ambient and hot
We provide pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot. Tea, coffee, baby formula. You can do a million things with it.
The system offers a purified water capacity of 600 gallons per day (GPD), thereby meeting the demands of a big family for clean drinking water. Furthermore, the water flow is fast - filling up a glass of water in less than 6 seconds!**
All parts that come into direct contact with water are made of BPA-free materials.