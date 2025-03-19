AUT7005/97
Piping hot purified water straight from the tap
1200GPD super purified water flow rate
Reverse osmosis filtration
100 GPD membrane
Ambient and hot
We provide pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot. Tea, coffee, baby formula. You can do a million things with it.
The fresh hot water comes out within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks.
The system offers a purified water flow rate of 1200 gallons for ambient water, thereby meeting the demands of a big family for clean drinking water. Furthermore, the water flow is fast - filling up a glass of water in less than 3 seconds!**