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PhilipsUnder-the-sink system

AUT7005/97

Piping hot purified water straight from the tap

1200GPD super purified water flow rate

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Piping hot purified water straight from the tap

  • Reverse osmosis filtration

  • 100 GPD membrane

  • Ambient and hot

5 temperature settings for your different needs

We provide pure-tasting water from ambient to piping hot. Tea, coffee, baby formula. You can do a million things with it.

Fresh hot water on demand within seconds

The fresh hot water comes out within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks.

1200GPD ambient water flow rate

The system offers a purified water flow rate of 1200 gallons for ambient water, thereby meeting the demands of a big family for clean drinking water. Furthermore, the water flow is fast - filling up a glass of water in less than 3 seconds!**

Technical Specifications

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