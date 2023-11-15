AUT7063R23/90
Piping hot purified water straight from the tap
This new Philips under-the-sink water purification system providing best-in-class purification, mineralization, and instant heating in one go. The unique two-way installation mode, helping you to maximize the use of the under-the-sink space
Reverse osmosis filtration
900 GPD membrane
Ambient and hot
Remineralization
Harnessing the power of nature, the biomimetic reverse osmosis membrane incorporates aquaporin proteins to replicate natures own water filtration process and filters water faster and better than ever before. The filtration system can effectively remove 110 kinds of harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron*, providing you and your family with clean and fresh-tasting water.
Thanks to the Aquaporin Inside technology, the filtration performance is consistent for years to come, while maintaining the same fast flow.
Mineralization technology enhances purified water with beneficial minerals such as ALK, refining the water taste.
Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.
Based on filling up a glass of 150ml.