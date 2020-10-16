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Relacement filter

AUT805/97

Crisp and pure tasting water straight from the tap

Made by Philips carbon block and sediment filter 2-in-1, which effectively reduces large particles, heavy metals and more.

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Crisp and pure tasting water straight from the tap

  • CBPA

Reduces large particles, heavy metals and more

Carbon block and sediment (CBPA) filter 2-in-1 effectively reduces large particles, chlorine, pesticides, heavy metals, volatile organic compounds, and taste impairing substances.

QuickTwist filter replacement

Horizontal placement and QuickTwist design for easy filter replacement; no on-site customer service required.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.