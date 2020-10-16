AUT805/97
Crisp and pure tasting water straight from the tap
Made by Philips carbon block and sediment filter 2-in-1, which effectively reduces large particles, heavy metals and more.
CBPA
Carbon block and sediment (CBPA) filter 2-in-1 effectively reduces large particles, chlorine, pesticides, heavy metals, volatile organic compounds, and taste impairing substances.
Horizontal placement and QuickTwist design for easy filter replacement; no on-site customer service required.
Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.