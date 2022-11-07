Discontinued
AUT840/90
Crisp and pure tasting water straight from the tap
Made by Philips hollow fiber membrane filter, which reduces bacteria and pollutants down to 0.1 micron.
UF
Horizontal placement and QuickTwist design for easy filter replacement; no on-site customer service required.
Hollow fiber membrane (UF) filter effectively reduces bacteria, turbidity, microplastics, and other particles down to 0.1 micron.
Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.