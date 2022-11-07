ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Front product photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

Relacement filter

AUT840/90

Crisp and pure tasting water straight from the tap

Made by Philips hollow fiber membrane filter, which reduces bacteria and pollutants down to 0.1 micron.

See all benefits

Crisp and pure tasting water straight from the tap

  • UF

QuickTwist filter replacement

Horizontal placement and QuickTwist design for easy filter replacement; no on-site customer service required.

Reduces bacteria and other particles down to 0.1 micron

Hollow fiber membrane (UF) filter effectively reduces bacteria, turbidity, microplastics, and other particles down to 0.1 micron.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

  1. Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.