AWH1509/97
Slim body saves space
Equipping with 6500W straight pipe heating element, no bending, no scaling, no power attenuation, faster heating and more energy saving. Meanwhile, The dual protection system against electric shock ensures all-around protection for you.
Instantaneous water heater
6500W
Casting-aluminum heater
Digital control
24h hot water is provided by the 6500W casting-aluminum heating device, and consumers can enjoy a comfortable using anytime.
7-level safety protection including dual-safeblock shockproof, water and electricity isolation, IPX4 protection, high-temperature protection, dry burning protection, low-water protection, non-flammable material case provides a safer bath.
The silicon controlled rectifier in the machine can frequency conversion to adust the output power by the ambient temperature changes, which is energy-saving.