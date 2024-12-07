ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

AquaShieldElectric instant water heater

AWH1509/97

Slim body saves space

Equipping with 6500W straight pipe heating element, no bending, no scaling, no power attenuation, faster heating and more energy saving. Meanwhile, The dual protection system against electric shock ensures all-around protection for you.

See all benefits

Comfort and safety redefined

Slim body saves space

  • Instantaneous water heater

  • 6500W

  • Casting-aluminum heater

  • Digital control

Zero cold water all the time

24h hot water is provided by the 6500W casting-aluminum heating device, and consumers can enjoy a comfortable using anytime.

7-level SafeShield ensures safe operation

7-level safety protection including dual-safeblock shockproof, water and electricity isolation, IPX4 protection, high-temperature protection, dry burning protection, low-water protection, non-flammable material case provides a safer bath.

Detects ambient temperature changes for a comfortable use

The silicon controlled rectifier in the machine can frequency conversion to adust the output power by the ambient temperature changes, which is energy-saving.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips