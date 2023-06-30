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GoZeroBoiling bottle

AWP2769BK/97

Portable boiling bottle , hot water when on-the-go

Mellow and affinity shape, lightweight and compact, using silicone sling design. It is not only a boiling bottle , but can also be carried around as a thermos bottle. The 100-240V~ wide voltage design helps you to use it in each country.

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Thick film heating technology, lighter and quicker

Portable boiling bottle , hot water when on-the-go

  • One button starts boiling

  • One button keeps warm

  • 350mL

  • BPA-free

Exquisite design

Easy to put in your suitcase with slim design when you are on-the-go.

One button keeps warm

2 types power-on constant temperature as optional45 degree,55 degree.

One button starts boiling

Shortcut for boiling water 100 degree*, 3 additional pre-set temperatures 45 degree ,55 degree, 85 degree as optional.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. There is a 5℃-7℃ deviation between the actual water heating temperature and the selected temperature, which is within the normal range. Please refer to the actual situation.