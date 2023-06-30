AWP2769BK/97
Portable boiling bottle , hot water when on-the-go
Mellow and affinity shape, lightweight and compact, using silicone sling design. It is not only a boiling bottle , but can also be carried around as a thermos bottle. The 100-240V~ wide voltage design helps you to use it in each country.
One button starts boiling
One button keeps warm
350mL
BPA-free
Easy to put in your suitcase with slim design when you are on-the-go.
2 types power-on constant temperature as optional45 degree,55 degree.
Shortcut for boiling water 100 degree*, 3 additional pre-set temperatures 45 degree ,55 degree, 85 degree as optional.
There is a 5℃-7℃ deviation between the actual water heating temperature and the selected temperature, which is within the normal range. Please refer to the actual situation.