AWP2920/03
Clean water made easy
With multi-stage microfiltration system, this water filter pitcher reduces VOCs, herbicide and up to 99% chlorine and lead for healthy and tasty drinking water. It also reduces water hardness.
Microfiltration
GAC + Ion exchange resin
Digital timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.
By preventing dust from getting in through the water outlet, the dust-proof spout keeps the water fresh and clean.
Ergonomically designed, the handle is very comfortable to hold, which makes it easy to carry the pitcher.
Based on test result by the international certification testing agency BV under laboratory conditions. Soluble lead reduction is still at 88% when the filter lifetime ends.