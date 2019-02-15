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Water filter pitcher

AWP2920/03

Clean water made easy

With multi-stage microfiltration system, this water filter pitcher reduces VOCs, herbicide and up to 99% chlorine and lead for healthy and tasty drinking water. It also reduces water hardness.

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Microfiltration system removes lead and chlorine

Clean water made easy

  • Microfiltration

  • GAC + Ion exchange resin

Digital timer reminds you when to replace the filter

Digital timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.

Dust-proof spout keeps water fresh and clean

By preventing dust from getting in through the water outlet, the dust-proof spout keeps the water fresh and clean.

Ergonomic handle that is comfortable to hold and carry

Ergonomically designed, the handle is very comfortable to hold, which makes it easy to carry the pitcher.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on test result by the international certification testing agency BV under laboratory conditions. Soluble lead reduction is still at 88% when the filter lifetime ends.