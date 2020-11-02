AWP2935GNT/97
Feel refreshed,
Made by Philips Micro X-Clean filter which reduces taste imparing substances and more.
Microfiltration
Fits in fridge door
Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water, as well as flavourful hot and cold drinks. Philips Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.*
Digital timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.
Take off the lid easily for refill.
The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.