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Water filter pitcher

AWP2935WHT/97

Feel refreshed,

Made by Philips Micro X-Clean filter which reduces taste imparing substances and more.

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with crisp and pure tasting water

Feel refreshed,

  • Microfiltration

  • Fits in fridge door

  • Digital timer

Get the best out of your water

Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water, as well as flavourful hot and cold drinks. Philips Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.*

Digital timer reminds you when to replace the filter

Digital timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.

Take off the lid easily for refill

Take off the lid easily for refill.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.