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Discontinued

Instant water filter

AWP2980WH/97

Next-generation instant water filter

Powered by the highly porous activated carbon fibre, Philips Micro X-Clean Instant filter turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water by reducing chlorine, lead, pesticide and microplastics.

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2X more filtered water, 4X faster*

Next-generation instant water filter

  • Micro X-Clean Instant filter

  • Usage-based filter monitor

  • Fits in fridge door

  • Type-C USB rechargeable

3L large volume water tank

Less frequent refill - up to 3L of water per refill, which is 2X of a pitcher*

Flip top lid for single-handed refill

Flip top lid for single-handed refill.

Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to Philips pitcher AWP2900