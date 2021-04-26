Discontinued
AWP2980WH/97
Next-generation instant water filter
Powered by the highly porous activated carbon fibre, Philips Micro X-Clean Instant filter turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water by reducing chlorine, lead, pesticide and microplastics.
Micro X-Clean Instant filter
Usage-based filter monitor
Fits in fridge door
Type-C USB rechargeable
Less frequent refill - up to 3L of water per refill, which is 2X of a pitcher*
Flip top lid for single-handed refill.
Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.
Compared to Philips pitcher AWP2900