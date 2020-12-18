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On-tap filtration

AWP3703/97

Crisp and pure tasting water

Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water whenever you turn on the tap, with Philips X-Guard microfiltration system reducing up to 99% of chlorine and taste impairing substances. Easy one-click installation allows it to fit on your tap in seconds.

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straight from the tap

Crisp and pure tasting water

  • X-Guard

Easily switch between freshly filtered and unfiltered water

Filtered stream water is tailored for drinking and cooking, while unfiltered shower water is suitable for washing dishes and other cleaning purposes.

Quick twist design for easy filter replacement

Effortlessly replace the expired filter with a new one with a simple twist.

Timer reminds you when to replace the filter

Timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.

Technical Specifications

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