AWP3703/97
Crisp and pure tasting water
Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water whenever you turn on the tap, with Philips X-Guard microfiltration system reducing up to 99% of chlorine and taste impairing substances. Easy one-click installation allows it to fit on your tap in seconds.
X-Guard
Filtered stream water is tailored for drinking and cooking, while unfiltered shower water is suitable for washing dishes and other cleaning purposes.
Effortlessly replace the expired filter with a new one with a simple twist.
Timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.