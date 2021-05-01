AWP3773/97
Healthy and great tasting water
Enjoy healthy and great tasting water whenever you turn on the tap, with the Philips Micro X-Clean ultrafiltration system reducing chlorine, lead, bacteria and more. Its precise display tells you exactly when to replace the filter.
Micro X-Clean Filter
Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.
A multi-filtration system consist of a hi-tech hollow-fibre membrane which can remove 99.99% bacteria, as well as a fine granular activated carbon to remove harmful chlorination by-products(Trichlorethylene, Tetrachloroethylene), and harmful industrial pollutants (2-MIB) such as volatile organic chemicals and agricultural pollutants(pesticide CAT). It also removes the unpleasant chlorine smell and taste from your tap water. An ion exchanger can remove the harmful soluble lead.
Filtered spray water is tailored for drinking and cooking, while unfiltered stream and unfiltered shower modes are suitable for washing dishes and other cleaning purposes.