Home audio
All series
CD Soundmachine
Discontinued
Support
AZ328/12
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Quick start guide - English
Important information manual - English
My Philips soundmachine has no power
Clock or timer settings erased from my Philips clock
Sound stutters during CD playback of my Philips device
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you