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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ700T/98

Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

The Philips Portable CD Sound Machine is a powerful sound system you can take with you everywhere. It frees your music with wireless One-Touch NFC connectivity for effortless Bluetooth pairing. Or play back your tunes on USB, CD and MP3-CD.

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Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

  • Bluetooth® and NFC

  • USB Direct

  • 12W

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even loptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing, and begin streaming music.

USB Direct for MP3 music playback

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