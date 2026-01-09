BBL60121CM/93
Comfortable,multi-functional,one-button folding
Philips Avent PORTO ultra-light and high-view baby stroller, reversible seat, one-button folding, skin-friendly and soft seat, a comfortable on-the -go castle for babies.
Highlandscape shock absorption
Pass EN-1888/ OEKO-TEX fabric
Lightweight/one-button folding
5-point seat belt/two-way seat
Has passed the strict standard test of EN-1888 newly promulgated by the European Union for baby strollers, and the quality and performance can be assured.
Memory foam high-elastic integrated full-wrapped seat, forward viewing mode, backward parent-child interaction mode, and two-way adjustmentmore convenient.
Fold and lift with one move-effortless folding freedom.