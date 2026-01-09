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Philips Avent PORTOHigh landscape and reversible stroller

BBL60121CM/93

Comfortable,multi-functional,one-button folding

Philips Avent PORTO ultra-light and high-view baby stroller, reversible seat, one-button folding, skin-friendly and soft seat, a comfortable on-the -go castle for babies.

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High landscape

Comfortable,multi-functional,one-button folding

  • Highlandscape shock absorption

  • Pass EN-1888/ OEKO-TEX fabric

  • Lightweight/one-button folding

  • 5-point seat belt/two-way seat

Pass EN-1888 EU strict new regulations

Pass EN-1888 EU strict new regulations

Has passed the strict standard test of EN-1888 newly promulgated by the European Union for baby strollers, and the quality and performance can be assured.

Seat forward and backward convertion

Seat forward and backward convertion

Memory foam high-elastic integrated full-wrapped seat, forward viewing mode, backward parent-child interaction mode, and two-way adjustmentmore convenient.

Grab & Go in Seconds

Grab & Go in Seconds

Fold and lift with one move-effortless folding freedom.

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