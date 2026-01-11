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Philips Avent PORTOHigh landscape and reversible stroller

BBL60121MU/93

Comfortable,multi-functional,one-button folding

Philips Avent PORTO ultra-light and high-view baby stroller, reversible seat, one-button folding, skin-friendly and soft seat, a comfortable on-the -go castle for babies

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High landscape

Comfortable,multi-functional,one-button folding

  • Highlandscape shock absorption

  • Pass EN-1888/ OEKO-TEX fabric

  • Lightweight/one-button folding

  • 5-point seat belt/two-way seat

Easy to Push & Pull for Different Heights

Easy to Push & Pull for Different Heights

Flexible Telescoping, Suitable for the Whole Family Without Bending Over

Grab & Go in Seconds

Grab & Go in Seconds

Fold and lift with one move—effortless folding freedom.

Pass EN-1888 EU strict new regulations

Pass EN-1888 EU strict new regulations

Has passed the strict standard test of EN-1888 newly promulgated by the European Union for baby strollers, and the quality and performance can be assured.

Technical Specifications

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