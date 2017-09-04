Discontinued
BTM1560/12
Bring power to your tunes
Listen to digital music from your Smartphone via Bluetooth, or play MP3-CDs and CD-R/RW on this Philips micro system. Bass Reflex speakers and 30W maximum output power deliver booming bass and room filling sound.
Bluetooth
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
After your smart device has been connected once, your Philips music system can be woken from standby mode by your smart device's Bluetooth function. This will also activate the Bluetooth source, making it quick and easy to stream music, any time.