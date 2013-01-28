Discontinued
BTM2056/12
Sound that fits your home
Let your portable music play on at home. This Philips micro music system comes with USB Direct and MP3-link. Even with wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, this sound system gives you fuss-free musical enjoyment.
Bluetooth
A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.
The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.