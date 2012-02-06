Relive memories in great detail with full HD videos

Capture and enjoy videos in full high definition quality (full HD 1080p). "1080" refers to the display resolution, in terms of the number of horizontal lines on screen. “p” stands for progressive scan, or the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame. 1080p gives video quality that is superior to that found in typical mobile phones and digital cameras. In addition, the camcorder uses the same video format as Blu-ray players and discs – H.264. This highly sophisticated format delivers superb HD picture quality, letting you savor crystal clear memories on video.