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Discontinued

Car audio video system

CED1500BT/98

Experience live music with video in car

Philips CED1500BT features a 6.2" full color display for video & photo playback is for ultimate entertainment in your car. Also enjoy movies & music from multiple sources and never miss a call, thanks to its built-in Bluetooth® receiver.

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Obsessed with sound

Experience live music with video in car

  • 15.7 cm (6.2") touch screen

  • Bluetooth

USB slot for music playback and quick charging

USB slot for music playback and quick charging

The new Philips Universal USB charging interface supplies 1 Amp of current to a smart device, sufficient to charge its battery and power it up for intensive use. The software protocol is also designed to be universally compatible with virtually all smart phones available in the market and starts the charging process instantly when USB is connected.

Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD and MPEG4 movies

Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD and MPEG4 movies

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes.

3-band parametric equalizer with 8 presets

Technical Specifications

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