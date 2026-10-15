In-car audio
All series
Car audio video system
Discontinued
Support
CED1500BT/98
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Localized commercial leaflet - English
User manual - English
All (3)
Is Philips car system suitable for my car?
What is Bluetooth?
How to clean my Philips device?
My phone fails to connect to Philips system via Bluetooth
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