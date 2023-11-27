In-car audio
All series
Car audio video system
Discontinued
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CED1800BT/98
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What types of SD cards does my Philips system support?
Does my Philips player support SDHC card?
How to clean my Philips device?
Disc is stuck in my Philips device
Preset stations from my Philips car system are deleted
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