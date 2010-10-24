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Discontinued

Car active subwoofer

CSM1000/00

Rich bass on the go

Feel the rich bass coming from the Philips In-car subwoofer CSM1000. Place it anywhere in your car - it is so slim it fits under the seat. The built-in amplifier generates 85W RMS power while specially tuned filters produce dramatic sound.

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Rich bass on the go

  • 20.3cm/8"

  • 550W Peak

Built-in amplifier to ensure best matched sound quality

The amplifier is built into the subwoofer unit using an internal connection circuit so no additional wiring between the subwoofer and amplifier is needed. The unit's acoustics have also been specially tuned to produce dramatic sound. The bass is deep and rigid while the amplifier is perfectly matched to deliver the ideal power level.

MOSFET power supply for optimum energy efficiency

MOSFET power supply for optimum energy efficiency.

Low distortion amplifier for original sound reproduction

Low distortion amplifier for original sound reproduction.

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