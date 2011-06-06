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Discontinued

Car coaxial speaker

CSP620/00

Your mobile music theater

Feel your music with the Philips Car stereo speakers CSP620. These 16.5cm 3-way speakers have peak power at 400W, and feature a fiber-composite cone with a soft PEI dome tweeter so you can enjoy powerful music in clear sound.

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with 3-way stereo for powerful sound

Your mobile music theater

  • 16.5 cm (6.5")

  • 3-way

  • 400W Peak

Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals

Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals.

Sturdy fiber-composite cone for all-weather performance

Sturdy fiber-composite cone for all-weather performance.

Stylish speaker grille protects against damages

Stylish speaker grille protects against damages

The speaker grille has been designed to give cars the look of luxury. Composed of two parts - a detachable metal mesh casing and a plastic ring, when installed over the speaker, it fully covers the tweeter dome and speaker cone. Hard and durable, it protects the speakers from accidental kicks and curious fingers, both of which can be damaging to their sound performance.

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