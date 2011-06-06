Discontinued
CSP620/00
Your mobile music theater
Feel your music with the Philips Car stereo speakers CSP620. These 16.5cm 3-way speakers have peak power at 400W, and feature a fiber-composite cone with a soft PEI dome tweeter so you can enjoy powerful music in clear sound.
16.5 cm (6.5")
3-way
400W Peak
Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals.
Sturdy fiber-composite cone for all-weather performance.
The speaker grille has been designed to give cars the look of luxury. Composed of two parts - a detachable metal mesh casing and a plastic ring, when installed over the speaker, it fully covers the tweeter dome and speaker cone. Hard and durable, it protects the speakers from accidental kicks and curious fingers, both of which can be damaging to their sound performance.