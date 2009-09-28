Discontinued
CSQ1005/98
Your mobile music theater
Sense the true music with the 25cm Philips Car power subwoofer CSQ1005. With peak power at 650W, a Polypropylene cone and 4-layer copper voice coil, this subwoofer delivers powerful notes and beats with deep and rigid bass.
Ferrite is a lightweight but strong material with a permanent and coherent magnetic field. It is the key speaker component that induces the movement of the voice coil and the diaphragm. When an input signal is received, the voice coil acts as an electromagnet that causes the woofer and tweeter diaphragm to either attract or repel. The ferrite magnet produces an even magnetic field for smooth diaphragm movement, ensuring sound output with lower distortion. Using such a stable and highly coercive magnet like ferrite, the voice coil can produce loud sounds while keeping the tone smooth.
Highly responsive butyl rubber connects the woofer diaphragm to the speaker frame to form a surround suspension system. When a sound signal reaches the cone inside the woofer, the stiff yet elastic butyl rubber surround assembly keeps the cone in position, protecting it from strong upward or downward force that may occur when the signal is strong. By doing so, the woofer can withstand the surge of powerful beats and deliver a smooth bass response with a minimum of distortion even from a small speaker.