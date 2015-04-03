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Discontinued

Zenit cinema speakers

CSS5530G/12

Embrace the look and feel of Zen

Embrace pure simplicity with Philips Zenit cinema speakers and enjoy natural, balanced sound from a design featuring modern, authentic materials. Smart cable management and wireless rear speakers ensure an uncluttered, sublime experience.

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Free from wires and clutter

Embrace the look and feel of Zen

  • 5.1 CH wireless rear and sub

  • Bluetooth® and NFC

  • HDMI 4K-2K

One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing, and begin streaming music.

Smart cable management for organized cables across your room

Wireless rear speakers and subwoofer for hassle free set-up

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