Home audio
All series
Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Discontinued
Support
DC220/12
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Localized commercial leaflet
User manual
All (3)
Can I use my Philips clock radio to charge my iPod?
Can my Philips device display the time in radio mode?
My Philips clock is connected to power supply, why should I use battery as well?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you