Discontinued
DC390/12
Rise and shine
Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad, and get rich and clear sound. This chic aluminum desktop dock can charge up to two devices together. It also works as an alarm clock, starting your day with favorite songs or the radio.
Aluminium
Dual dock
Wake up to music that you love best. Select your favorite radio station or soothing tunes from your iPod/ iPhone/iPad and make a difference to your mornings. The clock starts to play your selection softly, with gradual increases in volume, till it reaches the volume level you chose. Now you can control how you wake up and start your day right every single time.
Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.