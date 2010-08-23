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Discontinued

Cube micro sound system

DCM109/79

Music cube

Enjoy your favorite CDs and portable music. The Philips Micro sound system DCM109 plays and charges your iPhone/iPod, and has USB Direct for other portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle.

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Sound system to play and charge your iPhone/ iPod

Music cube

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Integrated dock for portable music enjoyment without clutter

Convenient integrated dock.

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

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