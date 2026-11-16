New
DDL610LCGBW
DDL610-5HWS-HK
Tough against water, dust, and heat
Stable in heat, reliable in humidity, and resistant to dust. Philips DDL610-5HWS-HK delivers dependable performance in diverse conditions, providing lasting security and peace of mind.
IP65-certified
Heat-resistant up to 85°C
Dual-lock linkage
Remote unlock
Once connected, DDL610-5HWS-HK lets you instantly monitor lock status, unlocking and doorbell records, and receive push alerts via the app — anytime, anywhere.
DDL610-5HWS-HK uses an always-on network connection, staying online 24/7. With just a tap on the app, your door opens instantly and remotely — anytime, anywhere, even when you're away.
DDL610-5HWS-HK supports dual-lock linkage, letting you easily set up a linked lock via the app. Once the linked lock is unlocked, DDL610-5HWS-HK automatically unlocks as well, providing a seamless, worry-free entry experience.
App: the DDL610-5HWS-HK works with the "Home Access" app.
Temporary PIN codes: one-time, recurring, and time-limited codes are collectively referred to as temporary PIN codes.
One-time codes: a maximum of 10 unique time-limited one-time codes can be generated within 1 hour.
Recurring codes: codes that can be reused at specific times each week.
Time-limited codes: codes set to be valid within a specific duration.
0.5s: sourced from internal testing report data.
IP65: an international protection standard that measures an electrical enclosure’s resistance to ingress of foreign objects such as dust and water. In the IP65 rating, “6” indicates the highest level of dust protection, meaning the product is completely dust-tight, while “5” represents water resistance, meaning the product can withstand water jets from any direction. Actual performance may vary depending on environmental and usage conditions.
Remote control: Optional accessory, sold separately.
3 months: this is internal test data; actual battery life may vary with usage frequency.
Other range: the included installation kit is suitable for doors with the mentioned thickness. For doors outside this range, please contact authorized consumer care centers or designated offline dealers.