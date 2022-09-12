Discontinued
DDL702SLAGCW/42
Touch to unlock
Wi-Fi connection enables you to check the access records without space constraints. Indoor infrared sensor unlocking, auto-locking, etc., which can make your life easier.
Push-pull intuitive use
Auto locking
Indoor infrared sensor unlock
In the dual verification mode, you could open the door with any two verification methods (fingerprint, PIN code, and key tag), which provides double protection for home security.
With a touch sensor and an infrared sensor on the handle, the door could be opened much easier. Once the hand touches the touch sensor and the infrared sensor detects the obstruction, the lock will open.
Before leaving home, you can touch the outside forced lock button to enable the function. In this mode, opening the door from inside will trigger an alert. This feature can effectively remind you of security risks and upgrade the level of home security.
May be less depending on the actual usage.
The effect of the digital keypad showed in the photos of this product may be inconsistent with the actual display effect. Please be subject to the digital keypad displaying status under the actual usage scenarios.
Other door thickness range: If the thickness of the door is out of the mentioned range, please contact our local dealers or consumer care center.