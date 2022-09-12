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Discontinued

7000 seriesPush pull smart door lock

DDL702SLAGCW/42

Touch to unlock

Wi-Fi connection enables you to check the access records without space constraints. Indoor infrared sensor unlocking, auto-locking, etc., which can make your life easier.

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Convenient remote access with Wi-Fi

Touch to unlock

  • Push-pull intuitive use

  • Auto locking

  • Indoor infrared sensor unlock

verification combination provides double security

verification combination provides double security

In the dual verification mode, you could open the door with any two verification methods (fingerprint, PIN code, and key tag), which provides double protection for home security.

door will open when the hand is detected

door will open when the hand is detected

With a touch sensor and an infrared sensor on the handle, the door could be opened much easier. Once the hand touches the touch sensor and the infrared sensor detects the obstruction, the lock will open.

effectively reminds security risks

effectively reminds security risks

Before leaving home, you can touch the outside forced lock button to enable the function. In this mode, opening the door from inside will trigger an alert. This feature can effectively remind you of security risks and upgrade the level of home security.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. May be less depending on the actual usage.

  2. The effect of the digital keypad showed in the photos of this product may be inconsistent with the actual display effect. Please be subject to the digital keypad displaying status under the actual usage scenarios.

  3. Other door thickness range: If the thickness of the door is out of the mentioned range, please contact our local dealers or consumer care center.