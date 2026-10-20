New
DDL720ECABW/00
Face or palm
Experience the Philips DDL720-MFVP-11HWS with multiple biometric options! Fingerprint, face, or palm vein — choose your way and unlock your home easily and safely every day.
Palm vein recognition
3D face recognition
Remote visual intercom
Motion-triggered capture
With 60mm door backset
Approaching within 1 meter* of the door triggers the radar sensor, activating the facial recognition module for effortless, touch-free entry. The DDL720-MFVP-11HWS performs reliably in low-light and backlit conditions, quickly recognizing faces even with makeup, glasses, or hats. It also effectively detects photos and videos to prevent unauthorized access.
Simply hold your palm 8–25 cm* from the lock, and the palm vein recognition module quickly reads and verifies your unique vein pattern to unlock the door. Liveness detection ensures reliable security, while even elderly users with worn fingers or children with faint fingerprints can use it effortlessly. Fast, secure, and touch-free — the perfect solution for the whole family.
The DDL720-MFVP-11HWS works with the Home Access App. Once connected, you can check the lock's operation history, doorbell messages, and unlock records anytime, anywhere. You'll receive instant alerts for any abnormal activity, keeping you updated on every door event — and giving you peace of mind at all times.
8–25 cm: laboratory tests show that this is the effective distance for palm vein recognition.
Cloud storage: only subscribers to the cloud storage service can access historical recorded videos; non-subscribers can view only high-definition snapshots.
1 meter: the radar sensor has a maximum detection range of 1 meter. The lingering alert is off by default and can be enabled via the Home Access App. Sensitivity can be adjusted in the app—high sensitivity detects up to 1 meter, low sensitivity up to 0.5 meter. Lingering duration can be set to 10, 20, 30, or 60 seconds.
Electronic sensor mortise: a mortise with electronic detection functions that triggers alerts when it senses abnormal latch conditions.
Door left ajar for too long: if the door is not closed within 10 seconds of unlocking, the lock will issue the alert:“Door has not closed.” This function is only supported when using the included mortise equipped with electronic detection.
Armed mode: available only with the included mechanical mortise equipped with a detection switch. It won't work with a mechanical mortise without a detection switch.
Remote control: not included as standard; sold separately.
3 months: this is internal test data; actual battery life may vary with usage frequency.
Other range: the included installation kit is suitable for doors with the mentioned thickness. For doors outside this range, please contact authorized consumer care centers or designated offline dealers.