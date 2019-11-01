Discontinued
DE3203/30
Enjoy pleasant scent & relief from damp in one go
Philips air dehumidifier Series 3000 removes damp up to 30 liter** per day and dries your clothes faster. Fill the aroma oil that you prefer, to have a healthier living environment with pleasant scent.
Dehumidify up to 30L/Day**
Room size: up to 63 m²*
Aroma dispenser enabled
Digital humidity display
Powerful system removes 30 liter water a day**, equaling 54 bottles of water****, suitable for a room up to 63m2*. In a room of 30m3*, decrease the unhealthy relative humidity level from 90% to healthy level 60% in 22 minutes***.
Smart sensor detects humidity level every millisecond. It optimizes performance based on real-time humidity level, and automatically turns off the compressor when it reaches an ideal humidity level to save energy consumption.
Well designed system, which includes high speed motor, high efficient fan housing and compressor, as well as strong combination of evaporator & cooler, creates optimized dehumidification performance. And the special sound protection on the motor and water tank ensure low noise during operation.
Recommended applicable room size is calculated according to JEM1411:1998, following the category of concrete modern apartment building
Dehumidification rate: tested by third party lab according to GB/T 19411-2003
Remove damp in 22 mins: Theoretical calculation based on a room size of 30m3, from 90%RH to 60%RH, at 35°C, tested by third party lab according to GB/T 19411-2003. Due to natural ventilation, moisture release or absorption and at other temperature, results may differ.
54 bottles of water: Calculated based the dehumidification rate, tested by third party lab according to GB/T 19411-2003, divided by on normal drinking water size @550ml per bottle.