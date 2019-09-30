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Discontinued

USB-C to Lightning cable

DLC7546V/97

1.2 m iPhone Lightning to USB cable

Connect your iPhone with Macbook to sync music, apps, photos, updates and more. Charge your device when connected.Works with your existing USB wall or auto charger with USB-C socket. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!

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Power delivery to your iPhone

1.2 m iPhone Lightning to USB cable

  • Sync and Charge

  • 1.2 meter / 4 feet

  • Pink

Works with your existing USB wall or car chargers

Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.

A great spare or replacement cable to have on hand

Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 189.6 kB
  • 21 July 2026