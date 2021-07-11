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Discontinued

Phone Mount

DLK3422NB/00

Magnet Car Mount

Provide 360 degree adjust experience with the direction ball adjust Safely secure the mount to the car with the provided 3M adhesive.

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Magnet Car Mount

  • Magnet suction

360-degree rotation for easy access

This mount rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to position your device vertically or horizontally for best access and easy viewing in the car.

Strong magnet suction design with anti-skid surface.

This car mount is fitted with strong magnet suction. Provides 360 degree mobile adjust experience. Car mount in turn is firmly fixed on to the car surface using 3M adhesive.

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