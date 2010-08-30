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Discontinued

Folio stand

DLN1732/10

Travel with your iPad in style

Travel in style with a padded leatherette folio-style case featuring a reinforced body and closure that easily converts to a stand for hands-free viewing. Inside, the soft lining and integrated cradle secure and protect your iPad on the go.

See all benefits

with a folio that converts to a stand

Travel with your iPad in style

  • for iPad

Folio-style case

The folio-style case protects your entire device, with a cover that easily opens to provide convenient access when you need it.

Leatherette exterior for style and durability

This case is made from an attractive and durable leather-like material, so it provides protection for your device – in style.

Carrying case works on its own or fits into your bag

Carry your device in the case for protection on the go, or use it for an added layer of protection inside your bag or backpack.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 446.2 kB
  • 5 December 2023