Discontinued
DLN1762/10
Easy-carry iPad case
Easily carry your iPad anywhere with our Tri-layer Slim Folder. Its slim layered design features aircell foam to absorb shock and molded construction for added strength. The lint-free interior prevents scratches and cleans your device.
for iPad 2
This case is designed to provide protection for your device - in style.
This case is designed to add protection with minimal bulk, so you can easily carry your device in your bag or backpack for protection on the go.
The convenient and stylish design fits anywhere and goes everywhere.