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Discontinued

Slim folder case

DLN1762/10

Easy-carry iPad case

Easily carry your iPad anywhere with our Tri-layer Slim Folder. Its slim layered design features aircell foam to absorb shock and molded construction for added strength. The lint-free interior prevents scratches and cleans your device.

See all benefits

with three layers of protection

Easy-carry iPad case

  • for iPad 2

Simple, stylish design

This case is designed to provide protection for your device - in style.

Slim design fits easily into your bag

This case is designed to add protection with minimal bulk, so you can easily carry your device in your bag or backpack for protection on the go.

Convenient and stylish design

The convenient and stylish design fits anywhere and goes everywhere.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 590.2 kB
  • 24 November 2023